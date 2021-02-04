IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Andhra PradeshClass 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Andhra PradeshClass 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16

Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June 5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:46 AM IST

The annual public examinations for Class X students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh said here on Wednesday.

Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June 5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.

As a large portion of the current academic year was lost due to Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus has been reduced by 35 per cent, he said.

Suresh said practical examinations for Intermediate students would be conducted from March 31 to April 24.

The Minister said the second phase of school renovation works under the Naadu-Nedu programme would be launched in April at a cost of 4,000 crore.

The first phase works taken up last year at a cost of 3,700 crore were almost complete, barring some minor painting works. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of Naadu-Nedu programme.

He told the School Education Department officials to ensure toilets in schools were maintained well. The state government signed a memorandum of understanding with Sulabh International, under which 49,000 staff would be imparted training in maintenance of clean toilets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh board of secondary education andhra pradesh
app
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Andhra PradeshClass 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June 5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
board exams

JAC revises exam schedule, now classes 10, 12 board exams will begin from May 4

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • The examinations will be held from May 4 to 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams

PTI, Durg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo )
Representational image. (File photo )
board exams

Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Gujarat HC

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Guj HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
board exams

CBSE Board exams from May 4, class 12 exams to be held in 2 shifts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Keeping the pandemic in mind, CBSE also directed that no school staff who works in the morning shift would be allotted for the afternoon shift
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021.(HT file photo)
CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021.(HT file photo)
board exams

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021.(HT file)
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 released, exams to begin from May 4

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the examination can check the schedule for IPE March 2021 online at bie.ap.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Monday, London’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils.(Representational image)
From Monday, London’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils.(Representational image)
board exams

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 to be released today, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Once the date sheets are released, students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE board exam 2021
CBSE board exam 2021
board exams

Highlights: CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet 2021 released

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (ANI file)
Representational image. (ANI file)
board exams

Telangana schools resume for class 9, above

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The attendance was better among students of 10th and intermediate second year (12th standard), who would appear for board exams, compared to the 9th standard and the intermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
board exams

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP