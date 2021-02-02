AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021 released, check here
- Students who have registered for the examination can check the schedule for IPE March 2021 online at bie.ap.gov.in.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the tentative schedule for theory, practical, ethics, and human values, and environmental education examination for IPE March 2021 on its official website.
According to the schedule, the Ethics and Human Values Examination is scheduled held on March 24, 2021. The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on March 27, 2021. The Practical Examinations will be held from March 31 to April 24, 2021, for General Intermediate courses in the jumbling system in two sessions i.e., form 9am to 12noon and 2 to 5pm.
AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021:
