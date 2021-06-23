AP plans Class 12 board exams by July end, state govt informs SC

The Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has decided to hold examinations for Class 12 in the last week of July as Covid-19 cases have recorded a drop in the state and any assessment based on internal examinations conducted by individual schools may not yield accurate results.

The response of the state came a day after the top court had warned that the state board will be held responsible if there is even one fatality during the conduct of examinations. The Court will consider the affidavit by AP government on Thursday in a public interest litigation (PIL) proceeding filed by a group of parents led by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

In the affidavit, the state through its standing counsel Mahfooz A Nazki said, “The State of Andhra Pradesh has carefully examined the situation and is of the view that it will be able to successfully conduct the examination for Class 12 students. The COVID-19 numbers are fast declining….Experts are also of the view that it will be feasible to hold the examination.”

On May 20, 2021, total COVID-19 cases in the state were 22,610. After a month, this figure came down to 5,646 and by June 22, the state recorded 4,169 cases.

About 5.19 lakh students of Class 12 are expected to take the examination. The state plans to hold the examination in the last week of July for which the timetable will be issued shortly. Intimation to students will be given 15 days in advance.

The PIL filed before the Court had pointed out that out of 28 states, six had conducted the exam while 18 cancelled it leaving out Assam, Tripura, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh that were yet to decide one way or the other. On Wednesday, barring AP government, the remaining three states informed their decision to cancel the Class 12 State Board examination. AP government said it was confident to hold the examination. The apex court told AP government, “If there is even one fatality, we will make the state responsible,” and asked the state to file an affidavit giving good reasons for holding the examination.

The affidavit by the state said, “there does not appear to be a reliable alternative to assess Class 12 of the State Board in view of the fact….the Board does not have any check or visibility on the Internal Examination conducted by various schools. Thus, any assessment based on internal examination in the state of Andhra Pradesh may not yield accurate results.”

Further, the state informed the top court that an assessment based on Class 10 marks is also not possible as grades are awarded instead of marks. Class 12 results play a crucial role in determining the future of students as 25% of a student’s Class 12 marks is accounted for admission into professional courses in the state. “Conduct of examinations is in the best interest of students,” the state submitted.

The state further assured the top court that all precautionary measures have been put in place for the safety of students and teachers. Along with Class 12, the Board of Intermediate Education also plans to hold examinations for Class 11 students numbering about 5.12 lakh. The examinations for Class 12 and 11 will be held on alternative days with maximum of 18 students to a room. The students of Class 12 will have to appear in five or six main subjects, the state said by following norms of social distancing, wearing of mask and sanitizing.