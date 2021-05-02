IND USA
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam 2021: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced the postponement of the year-end examinations for Intermediate students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court."(ANI file)
AP Inter Exam 2021 postponed due to covid-19 situation: State education minister

AP govt postpones Intermediate examinations: State Education Minister A Suresh said in a statement that they have decided to put off the examinations till normalcy is restored.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:03 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced the postponement of the year-end examinations for Intermediate students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court."

State Education Minister A Suresh said in a statement that they have decided to put off the examinations till normalcy is restored.

The Minister, however, remained silent on the exams for Class 10 students.

"The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 9), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents," Suresh said.

He said a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returned to normal.

"We will inform this to the High Court tomorrow," the Minister added.

The AP High Court is currently hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes 10 and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.

