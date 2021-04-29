IND USA
AP Inter exam Hall Ticket 2021: The hall ticket or admit cards for AP intermediate examination can be downloaded by the students from the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.(Getty Images)
board exams

AP Inter exam Hall Ticket 2021 released, direct link to download admit cards

  • Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for IPE March 2021 (Theory) and practical exam on Thursday, April 29.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 09:19 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets/admit cards for IPE March 2021 (Theory) and practical exams on Thursday, April 29.

The hall ticket or admit cards for AP intermediate examination can be downloaded by the students from the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The hall tickets have been released for March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams and March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams.

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page (as required)

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

AP Inter Theory exam Hall Ticket Login Page(bie.ap.gov.in)
Topics
ap intermediate examination hall tickets cbse board exams 2021 education news + 2 more
