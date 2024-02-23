 AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 01:26 PM IST

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year has been released. The download link is given here.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, APBIE has released AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year on February 23, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the March examination can download the first-year and second-year admits cards through the official website of APBIE at bieap.apcfss.in.

As per the schedule released, the first-year examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 19, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The second-year examination will begin on March 2 and will end on March 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.

Direct link to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APBIE at bieap.apcfss.in.
  • Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APBIE.

