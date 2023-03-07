Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 likely soon. The BIEAP 2nd year admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates on the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

The first year intermediate examination will begin on March 15 with 2nd language paper and will end on April 3, 2023 with modern language paper I and geography paper I. The second year intermediate exam will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: How, where to download BIEAP 2nd year admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the students should carry their respective hall tickets to the examination centre on the day of the examination. Check the details available on the hall tickets beforehand. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BIEAP.