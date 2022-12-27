AP Inter Ist year and 2nd-year date sheet released, exam from March 15

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination timetable 2023. The examination for the AP Inter Ist year will commence on March 15 and will end on April 4, 2023. The examination for AP Inter 2nd year will begin on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

The AP Inter practical examination will be conducted from April 15, 2023, to April 25, 2023, and from April 30 to May 10. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Ethics and Human Value examination will be held on February 22, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm and Environmental Examoination will be conducted on February 24, 2023.

AP Inter Ist year and 2nd-year date sheet: How to check

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Under the what's new section click on “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the pdf for future reference.