AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: 52.64% pass SSC, 60.40% pass Inter

AP Open School Society, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of AP Open School Society on apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

This year a total of 32,040 candidates appeared for SSC exams out of which 16,866 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 52.64 percent. For Intermediate, a total of 49238 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 29,742 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 60.40 percent.

The pass percentage of girls is higher than the boys for both the years. The pass percentage of girls for SSC is 55.43 percent and boys is 49.25 percent and pass percentage of boys for Intermediate is 57.81 percent and girls is 63.19 percent.

The highest pass percentage district for SSC is Chittoor and lowest pass percentage district is Ananthapuramu. For intermediate, the highest pass percentage district is Nellore and lowest pass percentage district is Ananthapuramu.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can apply for Re-verification of valued answer scripts. The services of RV/RC will be available from June 27 to July 7, 2022. SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, August-2022 (Supplementary) will be held from August 3, 2022 to August 11, 2022 in two sessions.