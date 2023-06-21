Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results
Live

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results

Jun 21, 2023 02:57 PM IST
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 in due course of time. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results can be checked through the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. 

The results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. 

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Follow the blog for latest updates on AP SSC supply results, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023: Steps to check 

    Visit the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. 

    Click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    AP 10th supply results 2023: Class 10 result details 

    The overall pass percentage this year is 72.26 percent. This year 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi 10th results. District wise Parvathipuram topped and Nandyala district stood last.

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    BSEAP SSC supply results 2023: Likely today 

    BSEAP SSC supply results 2023 will likely be announced today, June 21, 2023, as per various media reports. The official website does not confirm the date and time of release of results. 

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2023 for supplementary exams: Who appeared?

    Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    AP SSC supply results: List of websites 

    bse.ap.gov.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    AP SSC supply results: Exam dates 

    The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres.

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    AP SSC supply results 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on the AP SSC supplementary results 2023

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results: Where to check 

    Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and also on Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. 

  • Jun 21, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Date and Time 

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 date and time have not been announced by the Board. As per various media reports, the results is expected to be announced soon and can be checked on official website of BSEAP. 

ap ssc result

ByHT Education Desk

