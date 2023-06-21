AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 in due course of time. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results can be checked through the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh 10th supply results, direct link at manabadi.co.in(Hindustan Times)

The results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Follow the blog for latest updates on AP SSC supply results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.