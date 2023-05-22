Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Assam 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check SEBA HSLC results through the direct link given below.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared Assam 10th Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for SEBA Assam Class 10 board examination can check SEBA HSLC results on the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org and also on resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here
Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here

The direct link to check results is given below.

Direct link to check Assam 10th Result 2023

Assam 10th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.
  • Click on Assam 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore.

This year more than 4 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state. Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out