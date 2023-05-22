Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam 10th Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check SEBA HSLC results on the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org. Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared at sebaonline.org

Students can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app from 10 am of May 22, 2023. Around 5 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination in the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Assam 10th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023. To check the results, candidates will need roll number. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBA.