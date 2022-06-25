Assam AHSEC HS results 2022 on June 27 at 9 am: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Higher Secondary (HS) second year or Class 12 final examination result 2022 on June 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.

Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

Once announced, students can check Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and other websites.

Students can check their scores online using their roll numbers.

AHSEC may hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.

While results will be available online on June 27, students will get their mark sheets and pass certificates issued by AHSEC later. They will have to collect it from their schools.

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.