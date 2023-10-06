Assam Board 12th Exam 2024: AHSEC HS registration begins on November 1 at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will begin the registration process for Assam Board 12th Exam 2024 on November 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for AHSEC HS examination can do it through the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam Board 12th Exam 2024: AHSEC HS registration begins on November 1(File/AFP)

As per the official notice, the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024 will be conducted in February/ March 2024. In this connection, the process of online form fill up will be started from November 1 and will close on November 30, 2023. The respective portal will be opened in due course of time for filling up the online form.

The Board has urged all the Heads of the Institutions to notify their students regarding the process of online form fill up during the said period so that no one is left out from the process of form fill up process.

In September the Board had released the eligibility criteria to appear for Class 12 board examination in 2024. The Board will introduce OMR sheet for answering objections type questions carrying 1 mark each in the HSLC examination. The OMR will be personalized and there will be 1 OMR sheet in the name of the particular candidate. For the remaining 50 percent questions separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided like before. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AHSEC.

