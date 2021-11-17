Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021: SEBA HSLC, AHM result declared, check here

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021. The special exam result has been declared for Special High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC and Assam High Madrassa, AHM. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Assam government had cancelled board exams in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country and devised an evaluation formula based on results of previous years and internal assessment on the basis of which the result for this year was declared. They later conducted special exams for those candidates who were not satisfied with the marks obtained by them through this evaluation process.