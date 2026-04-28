Assam HS Result 2026: How to check Class 12 results? Step-by-step guide

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council declared the Class 12 board results on April 28 on its official website. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary exams can check their results on the AHSEC site, as well as on results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in. Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th results announced today at ahsec.assam.gov.in. (Santosh Kumar)

Candidates will need their roll number to access their scorecards and download marksheets. Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The board held a press conference to share key details, including overall pass percentage, district-wise and gender-wise performance, and other important statistics.

How to check Assam class 12 results? 1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2026 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results. This year more than 3 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examination in the state.

In 2026, the Arts strea recorded a pass percentage of 79.54%, while Science stream recorded pass percentage of 89.79% and Commerce of 81.13%.

In 2026, the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 79.54%, while Science stood at 89.79% and Commerce at 81.13%. In 2025, Arts had a pass percentage of 81.03%, Science 84.88%, Commerce 82.18%, and the Vocational stream 68.55%.