Assam HSLC Result 2021: SEBA class 10 results out at sebaonline.org, direct link

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared:Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC or class 10th result 2021. The result was announced around 11 am. All the Students of Assam HSLC can check their results online at sebaonline.org.

The Assam government this year cancelled the class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the Covid19 situation. The Assam Class 10th Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria released by the Board.

Direct link to check Assam board 10th results

This year, the Board will provide a digital mark sheet that will be accepted for admission in all schools. Once the existing restrictions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak are eased, the board will distribute the original mark sheets and other documents through the respective schools or centers.

Assam Board Class 10th Result 2021: Steps to check the result

1.Visit the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

2.Click on Assam Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.

3. Key in your roll number and date of birth.

4.Click on the submit

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Check the result and keep the hard copy for future reference

This year 4.26 lakh students have enrolled for Class 10 exams, with 1,97,565 male and 2,28,988 female candidates, and 12,275 candidates for Assam High Madrassa exams, with 4,723 male and 7,552 female candidates.