Bihar School Examination Board will close the registration process for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2023 on March 30, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the compartmental examination can apply online through the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: Last date to apply today, link here (File photo)

Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 27, 2023, which has been extended till March 30, 2023. Students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 12 examination can apply to appear for the compartmental examination. Students will have to register themselves for the compartment examination.

Direct link to apply for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2023

Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Compartment Special Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on login.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Your form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Result of compartment examination of Class 12 will likely be announced on or before May 31, BSEB said. More related details can be checked on the official site of BSEB.