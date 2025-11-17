Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026 News Live: Where, how to check BSEB Class 10, 12 datesheet when out
Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026 News Live: BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026 News Live: Bihar School Examination Board has not yet released Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026. When released, all those candidates who will be appearing for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the datesheet on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in....Read More
As per past trends, the BSEB Class 10, 12 examination datesheet is released in November-December. The timetable is released by the Board officials via the press conference.
In 2024, the timetable was released on December 7. The examination is conducted in February-March every year.
Last year, the exam for Class 12 commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025 and Class 10 exam commenced on February 17 and concluded on February 25, 2025. The practical exam was held from January 10 to January 20, 2025.
This year too the exam dates and practical exam dates will be released at the press conference to be held by the Board. Follow the blog for latest updates.
