Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2022 awaited

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th and class 12th board examination are awaited. However, board has not given any confirmed date on declaration of result. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and class 12th Board examination can check their result on the official website at biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB class 12th exams for arts, science, and commerce streams was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

The practical examination for Bihar Board class 10 was conducted from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 was held from February 17 to February 24, 2022.

The answer key for the BSEB class 12 or inter examination was released on March 3 for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of the total marks in the exam.

BSEB class 10th and 12th result: Know how to check once its out

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.com.

Click on the result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.