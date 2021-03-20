Bihar Board 10th exam answer key 2021 released, direct link to raise objections

BSEB 10th answer key 2021: The Bihar school examination board (BSEB) on Saturday, March 20, uploaded the answer key of objective questions of all the subjects of Bihar Board 10th examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

They can also raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before March 22, 2021.

Direct link to raise objections against BSEB class 10 answer key 2021

How to raise objections against BSEB class 10th answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link to Register objection regarding answer key of matric examination 2021

Key in the details required and search

BSEB conducted matriculation board exam from February 17 to 24 across 1,525 exam centres in the state. Altogether 16.84 lakh candidates—including 8,37,803 girls and 8,46,663 boys---had registered for writing the exam this year.

The board had to cancel social science paper conducted in the first sitting on February 19 following paper leak matter in Jamui. After probe, BSEB lodged an FIR against three staff of SBI bank (Jhajha branch) and nullified the first the sitting exam which was written by more than 8.46 lakh students across the state. BSEB conducted re-examination of the cancelled paper on March 8.

