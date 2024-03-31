Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 82.91% students pass BSEB matric exam, 51 bagged top 10 positions

Shivankar Kumar of Zila High School, Purnea, scored 97.8% marks and got the top position in the matriculation (class ten) examination, the result of which was announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 82.91% students pass, 51 bagged top 10 positions(Santosh Kumar )

A total of 51 students, 28 of them are boys, have been ranked the top ten students on the basis of marks they obtained in the matriculation examination, which were conducted at 1585 centres across the state between February 15 and 23. A total of 82.91% students passed the examination..

Adarsh Kumar (488 out of 500 marks) of Samastipur and Aditya Kumar (486) of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui came 2nd and third ranks. Suman Kumar Purve of Madhubani, Palak Kumari of Emka and Sajiya Parween of Vaishali were also ranked 3rd as they procured the same (486) marks.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that a total of 13,79,843 students, including 6,99,549 girls, passed the examination in different classes this year. As many as 4,52,302 students, 1,99,456 of them girls, passed the examination in 1st division, while 5,24,985 students (2,72,844 girls) obtained 2nd division. A total of 3,80,732 students (2,14,639 girls) came third division and 21,843 students (12,610 girls) passed the exam.

This is the third consecutive year when the BSEB maintained strict academic calendar and declared the matriculation results on the last day of March. The passing percentage of students also got improved this year. About 81.04% students had passed the matric examination in 2023 and 79.88% and 78.14% students have succeeded in the examination conducted by the BSEB in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Ajeet Kumar of Tehta, Jehanabad, and Rahul Kumar of Kewra bagged 485 marks and ranked 4th, while Hareram Kumar of Chakandra and Sejal Kumari of Barun, Aurangabad, got the 5th rank by getting 484 marks. Saniya Kumari (Khagaria), Anamika Kumari (Lakhisarai), Vickey Kumar (Jamui), Shalini Kumari (Munger), Saurabh Kumar (Supaul), Dipika Kumari (Supaul), Sapna Kumari (Nawadih) and Zohair Ahmad (Siwan) scored 483 marks and thereby were ranked 6th.

Likewise, Priya Kumari (Bihiya, Bhojpur), Satyam Shivansh (Chausa, Buxar), Muskan Kumari (Sheohar), Shivam Kumar Chaudhary (Darbhanga), Suman Kumar (Samastipur) and Fatima Nesar (Gopalganj) procured 482 marks and ranked 7th. Pravin Kumar (Samastipur), Ankit Kumar (Aurangabad), Kundan Kumar Yadav (Darbhanga), Satyam Kumar Chaurasiya (Madhubani) stood in the 8th rank while Divya Kumari (Samastipur), Niraj Kumar (Madhubani), Mital Kumar (Jamui), Aman Kumar (Jamui), Anjali Kumari (Rohtas), Anshu Kumar (Samastipur), Kumari Ranjana (Samastipur), Smriti Kumari (Rusulpur Mobarak) and Shahina Praween (Katihari) passed the exam in 9th rank.

Khushi Kumar (Sheohar), Aarzoo (Bhojpur), Sushil Kumar (Muzaffarpur), Aditi Mayank (Supaul), Vicky Kumar (Jamui), Savan Kumar (Jamui), Md Asif (Bettiah, West Champaran), Rimjhim Kumari (Mithapur, Patna), Shiv Kumar Prasad Sah (Madhubani), Nitish Kumar (Madhubani), Satish Kumar (Nalanda), Kajal Kumari (Nalanda), Sangam Kumari (Saharsa) and Shikha Kumari (Supaul) bagged 479 marks each and thereby got ranked 10th.

Kishore said that those not satisfied with the marks they obtained can apply online for scrutiny between April 3 and 9 on the official website of BSEB. Forms for the matric special exam and compartmental exam can also be filled on the same dates.

The BSEB chairman further said that the students ranked among the 20 can avail the free coaching facility, being run by the BSEB’s Vidyarthi Samiti for the preparation Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical at the state headquarter level. “This will be a residential teaching and either expenses for fooding and lodging will be borne by the BSEB. Those who got 90% and above marks are qualified for admission in non-residential free-coaching at the divisional headquarter level,” said a senior BSEB officer .