Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB likely to declare inter results before Holi

The wait of more than 13.50 lakh students who appeared in the intermediated exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to end soon as the board is set to announce exam results before Holi.

BSEB conducted intermediate board exam from February 1 to 13 across 1,443 centres across the state.

BSEB officials assured that the board will announce inter and matric results before any education board in the country.

Read: Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited

“Despite Covid-19 crisis, there will be no delay in our exam calendar. Final stage preparation and verification is going before declaring inter results. Evaluation of copies have been completed between March 5 to 19 followed by toppers’ verification this week. Results are likely to be announced on March 26”, said an official.

“Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centres were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual system”, added the official.

In a bid to check authenticity of toppers, the board conducts toppers’ verification of top 10 scorers.

“After topper scam in 2016, the board commenced verification process through face-to-face interaction to eliminate any irregularity. An interview panel comprising subject experts conducts short interview of toppers to check their genuineness and handwriting of toppers are matched with answer sheets for overcoming any benefit of doubt”, added the official.

As per the board, altogether 672 examinees were expelled this year for using unfair means during exam while 75 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.

Last year, BSEB announced inter results on March 24. Overall pass percentage stood at 80.44% in 2020.

