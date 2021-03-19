Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today
- Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the evaluation of class 12 board examination answer sheets to March 19, 2021. The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time. As evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects could not be completed even on March 17, further extension was granted.
It is expected that the board will declare the results of the class 12 or intermediate examination soon on its official website. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the board yet.
It has been seen in the past, that BSEB announces the class 12th board examination results within 10 days after the evaluation process is over.
Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, or biharboardonline.com.
The board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. Around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.
How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 after it is declared:
1.Visit the official website
2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab
3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”
4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results
5.A new page will appear on the display screen
6.Key in your credentials and log in
7.The result will appear on the display screen
8.Download the results and take its printout for future references.
Get our daily newsletter
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today
- Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time.
MP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021 revised time table released
- Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the revised timetable for the final examination of class 10 and class 12 on Thursday.
CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best tips to ace Business Studies
UP Board Exam 2021: Dispatch of answer sheets to all 75 districts begins
- UP Board Exam 2021: For the 2021 exams, a total of 56,03,813 students —29,94,312 of high school and 26,09,501 of intermediate — have registered.
Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021 released, raise objection till March 16
- Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate or class 12th exams 2021 can challenge the answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to raise objections
- BSEB class 12th answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 12th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best study tips to ace Accountancy
Math phobia: Here's how to get rid of your fear before the board exams
CBSE class 12 English exam 2021: 10 plus tips to ace the paper
ICSE, ISC revised timetable 2021 released by CISCE, check it here
- Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, March 8 released the revised schedule for ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations
JKBOSE 12th Results 2020 for Kashmir division out, 82% pass, girls outshine boys
- Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday declared class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Kashmir division results in which 82% students passed.