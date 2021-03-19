Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the evaluation of class 12 board examination answer sheets to March 19, 2021. The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time. As evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects could not be completed even on March 17, further extension was granted.

It is expected that the board will declare the results of the class 12 or intermediate examination soon on its official website. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the board yet.

It has been seen in the past, that BSEB announces the class 12th board examination results within 10 days after the evaluation process is over.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, or biharboardonline.com.

The board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. Around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 after it is declared:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its printout for future references.



