Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 declared, 94.77% students pass commerce stream

The Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on March 25, 2025, on its official website. Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the Class 12 or Inter results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams can visit the official website at interbiharboard.com. The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com. The result link will also be available on the HT Portal Education page.

About the results:

Bihar State Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the Bihar Board Inter results at a press conference. Other details like pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information were also shared with at the press conference.

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.

The overall pass percentage this year is 86.50%. The total students who passed in the 1st division is 5,08,540. A total of 5,07,002 students passed in the 2nd division and a total of 91,788 students passed in the 3rd division.

Direct Link to check Bihar Board 12th Result

A total of 611365 students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam in the Arts stream, of which 505884 passed. Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah are the toppers from the Arts stream. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 82.75

A total of students 633896 appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam in the Science stream, of which 568330 passed. Priya Jaiswa is the topper from the Science stream. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream is 89.66.

A total of 34821 students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam in the Commerce stream, of which 32999 passed. Raushani Kumari is the topper from the Commerce stream. The overall pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 94.77.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check on the HT Portal

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result on the HT Portal by following these steps.

Visit hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Open the Bihar board tab.

Click on the Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination started on February 1, 2025, and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

