News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board allows students to correct registration card mistakes till September 20

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 16, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Bihar Board allows students to make changes to registration cards for exams by September 20.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given the opportunity to students who have registered for the matriculation and intermediate annual examination 2024 to fix any mistakes on their registration cards. Students whoregistered will have till September 20 to make changes.

Bihar School Exam Board allows students to correct registration card mistakes(Shutterstock)
“If there is any mistake in the registration card in the name of the students or their mother or father's name only in short spelling (i.e. A, E, K, M, etc.) or related to photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject, etc. So its correction will be done by 20.09.2023”, reads the notice.

Students must first correct the error on their own and provide a photocopy of it with their signature to the school heads for correction. The school heads will then make the corrections in the details of the student online.

For students who were unable to register themselves, the board has additionally extended the deadline for online registration for the matriculation and intermediate annual examination, 2024, till September 20. On September 21, registration cards will be given to candidates who register till September 20.

Exam and College Guide
Saturday, September 16, 2023
