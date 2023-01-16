Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today

board exams
Published on Jan 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration process with late fees will end today, January 16, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board will close down the registration process for Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024 on January 16, 2023. Schools will have to apply online for candidates who will appear for matric examination in 2024 through the official site of BSEB at regsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

This the last chance for schools to apply for Class 10 exams with late fees. The registration process was started on November 2, 2022. To apply for the examination, schools can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at regsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on school login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the necessary login details and click on submit.
  • The application page will open.
  • Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of registration fees and click on submit.
  • The application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application form is available on the website for download. Candidates can also check it on the official website for details. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb board exams
bseb board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out