Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
The class 12 or intermediate exam of the Bihar School Examination Board concluded on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The BSEB intermediate examination began on February 1, 2021. This year, around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th examination.
According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
How to check BSEB class 12th results 2021 after it is declared:
Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on the link to check the results
Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)
The BSEB class 12th results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
Last year, the Bihar board had declared the class 12 examination results in March. A total of 12,04,834 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which, 969159 candidates passed the exam making a total pass percentage of 80.44.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24
- The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Board's annual secondary, senior secondary exams from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB class 10 exams 2022 registration window re-opened, here's direct link
- Students of class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2020 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox