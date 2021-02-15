Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next

The class 12 or intermediate exam of the Bihar School Examination Board concluded on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The BSEB intermediate examination began on February 1, 2021. This year, around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th examination.

According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to check BSEB class 12th results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link to check the results

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

The BSEB class 12th results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Last year, the Bihar board had declared the class 12 examination results in March. A total of 12,04,834 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which, 969159 candidates passed the exam making a total pass percentage of 80.44.

