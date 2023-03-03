Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for objective questions out, check here

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for objective questions. The answer key is available to all the appeared candidates on the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for 50 percent objection questions asked in Class 12 board examination. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key through the official site of BSEB from March 3 to March 6, 2023.

Direct link to download Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023

Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023: How to check

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Class 12 board exam 2023 was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. The examination was conducted for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. More than 13.18 lakh candidates have registered for intermediate examinations which was conducted at 1,464 centres across the state.

Official Notice Here