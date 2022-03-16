Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
board exams

Bihar Board Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 12 results has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(HT File)
Bihar Board Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(HT File)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Board has declared Bihar Board Class 12 results on March 16, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and also on HT Portal. The direct link to check result is given below. 

The result has been declared for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. The overall pass percentage is …. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check Bihar Board Result&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live updates

This year 13.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. The examination for all streams was conducted in the state from February 1 to February 14, 2022. The answer key was released on March 3, 2022. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was till March 6, 2022. 

Direct link to check result on HT Portal 

Bihar Board Class 12 results: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the roll number and registration number.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb bihar school examination board + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out