IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Thousands of students who have registered for taking Class 12 and Class 10 board exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have raised the demand to postpone the examination citing safety reasons and poor exam preparedness owing to closure of schools, no access to digital class and less time provided for revision.

The BSEB has scheduled board examination for Class 12 students from February 1 to 13 while exams for Class 10 will be held between February 17 to 24.

Referring to national education boards which have shifted their exam schedule by two to three months in an effort to compensate pandemic led academic losses, Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.

Amit Kumar, a Class 12 student of Govt Boys’ Senior Secondary School, said, “No online class was held in my school in 10 months. Most of us rely on coaching centres for better preparation but they were also closed. I doubt that I will pass the examination.”

“BSEB is doing unfair with us as neither syllabus was reduced nor extra time is being given for preparation. This way our performance will deteriorate in comparison to other board students. Ultimately, we will suffer as low percentage will not fetch us good colleges for higher studies”, rued 17-year-old.

Another Class 12 student Supriya Rani said, “Syllabus is much vast and complex than preceding class. Despite self-study, I am not able to understand topics of Physics and Mathematics. With barely 10 days left for the examination, I am not confident to clear my doubts and write papers.”

Another lot of students raised question on safety protocols being followed in schools after several students and teachers tested Covid-19 positive in Patna, Gaya and Munger early this month.

To raise their demand, students also took to twitter using #postpone_biharboardexam2021.

When contacted, a teacher of Shastri Nagar Girls’ School, said, “After reopening of school, attendance is very low. Except few, majority of them are still unfamiliar with major topics. Passing percentage is likely to decline this year.”

Meanwhile, BSEB officials have geared up to complete the necessary arrangements for conducting board exams on stipulated scheduled.

“Number of exam centres and exam halls are being increased as one student-one bench formula will be followed for maintaining social distancing. The board has increased number of optional questions in each subject to ease difficulty of students”, said a senior board official.

- Reported by Megha in Patna

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Students(PTI file)
Students(PTI file)
board exams

Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
board exams

Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
board exams

Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday lauded the landmark transformation of the government school system in Delhi, as government-aided schools helped the national capital achieve the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
board exams

Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand

By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
board exams

Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
board exams

Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
board exams

Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Students were given a warm welcome at schools, which were sanitised on Sunday, and teachers ensured they wore masks and maintained social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits government schools as it reopens for classes 10th and 12th after COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits government schools as it reopens for classes 10th and 12th after COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
board exams

Smiles, sanitisers welcome students as schools reopen in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The students who were elated to be able to attend the first offline class of the academic session wore masks and queued up outside schools maintaining social distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )
Representational image. (HT FILE )
board exams

Schools for class 10, 12 reopen in Delhi after 10 months

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The move comes ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination scheduled to begin in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. ( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. ( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday after nearly 10 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Jharkhand’s residential schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students tomorrow

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
board exams

Mizoram schools for class 10 and 12 students to restart on Jan 22

PTI, Aizawl
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Mizoram schools to restart on Jan 22, churches to reopen in Feb
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
board exams

HPBOSE Class 5, 8,9,11 datesheet released, exam to begin from March 16

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the datesheet for class 5,8,9,11 exams. The HPBOSE datesheet can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board inter admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Bihar Board inter Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP