Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Thousands of students who have registered for taking Class 12 and Class 10 board exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have raised the demand to postpone the examination citing safety reasons and poor exam preparedness owing to closure of schools, no access to digital class and less time provided for revision.
The BSEB has scheduled board examination for Class 12 students from February 1 to 13 while exams for Class 10 will be held between February 17 to 24.
Referring to national education boards which have shifted their exam schedule by two to three months in an effort to compensate pandemic led academic losses, Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Amit Kumar, a Class 12 student of Govt Boys’ Senior Secondary School, said, “No online class was held in my school in 10 months. Most of us rely on coaching centres for better preparation but they were also closed. I doubt that I will pass the examination.”
“BSEB is doing unfair with us as neither syllabus was reduced nor extra time is being given for preparation. This way our performance will deteriorate in comparison to other board students. Ultimately, we will suffer as low percentage will not fetch us good colleges for higher studies”, rued 17-year-old.
Another Class 12 student Supriya Rani said, “Syllabus is much vast and complex than preceding class. Despite self-study, I am not able to understand topics of Physics and Mathematics. With barely 10 days left for the examination, I am not confident to clear my doubts and write papers.”
Another lot of students raised question on safety protocols being followed in schools after several students and teachers tested Covid-19 positive in Patna, Gaya and Munger early this month.
To raise their demand, students also took to twitter using #postpone_biharboardexam2021.
When contacted, a teacher of Shastri Nagar Girls’ School, said, “After reopening of school, attendance is very low. Except few, majority of them are still unfamiliar with major topics. Passing percentage is likely to decline this year.”
Meanwhile, BSEB officials have geared up to complete the necessary arrangements for conducting board exams on stipulated scheduled.
“Number of exam centres and exam halls are being increased as one student-one bench formula will be followed for maintaining social distancing. The board has increased number of optional questions in each subject to ease difficulty of students”, said a senior board official.
- Reported by Megha in Patna
