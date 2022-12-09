Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board releases class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 schedule

Bihar Board releases class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 schedule

board exams
Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:46 PM IST

BSEB on December 9 released the class 10th and 12th board exam schedule.

BSEB 2023 Board exam schedule released for class 10th and 12th(File photo)
BSEB 2023 Board exam schedule released for class 10th and 12th(File photo)
ByMegha

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday released the board exam schedule for Class 12 and Class 10, which would begin in February, 2023.

As per the schedule, exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to 11 in 2023. The exam will begin with mathematics paper for science stream students in the first shift while Arts stream students will take Hindi paper in the second shift.

On the other hand, the Class 10 will be held from February 14, 2023 to February 22, 2023. The exam will begin with mathematics paper.

Officials said that practical examinations for Class 12 will be held from January 10, 2023 to January 20, 2023. Similarly, internal assessment/practical examination for Class 10 students will be held from January 19, 2023 to January 21, 2023.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “Preparation for conducting the board exams have already commenced. The exams will be conducted in two sittings. Admit cards of Class 10 and 12 students will be released in January.”

More than 13 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and 17 lakh for Class 10 exam this academic year.

Kishor said that the results of board exams will be published by March-April 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb
bseb result bseb

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out