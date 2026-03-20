Bihar School Examination Board has concluded the Bihar Board exam 2026 in February. The BSEB Class 10 board exam commenced on February 17 and concluded on February 25, and the Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. Bihar Board Result 2026: When will BSEB 10th, 12th results release? check past trends (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Bihar Board Result 2026 dates for Class 10, 12 have not been announced yet by the Board officials. However, as per past trends, the Class 10, 12 results are expected to be out in March 2026.

The BSEB 10th and 12th results will be announced via a press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the BSEB Chairman and other Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be announced at the press conference.

Keep a check on the past trends here:

2025: The Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on March 29, and the Class 12 results were announced on March 25, 2025. The examination for Class 10 was held from February 17 to February 25 and Class 12 exam was held from February 1 to February 15, 2025.

2024: The BSEB Class 12 exam results were announced on March 23 and the Class 10 results was announced on March 31, 2024. The Board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to 23 and Class 12 exams from February 1 to February 12, 2024.

2023: The Class 10 board exam was held from February 14 to February 22 and Class 12 exam was held from February 1 to February 11, 2023. The Board announced Class 10 results on March 21 and Class 12 exam results on March 21, 2023.

2022: The Bihar Board Class 12 exams was held from February 1 to February 14 and Class 10 exams was held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 across the state. The Class 10 results were announced on March 1 and Class 12 results were announced on March 16, 2022.

2021: The Board conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 17 to 24, 2021 and the result was anounced on April 5. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 1 to 13, 2021 and the results were announced on March 26, 2021.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.