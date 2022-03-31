Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Class 10 results 2022: 79.88% pass BSEB matric exam, check merit list
board exams

Bihar Class 10 results 2022: 79.88% pass BSEB matric exam, check merit list

  • Bihar Class 10 results 2022: As many as 79.88% students have been declared pass in the Bihar board Class 10 final examination, results of which have been announced today, March 31.
Bihar board 10th result 2022(PTI)
Bihar board 10th result 2022(PTI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar 10th Result 2022: As many as 79.88% students have been declared pass in the Bihar board Class 10 final examination, results of which have been announced today, March 31.

Students can check the Bihar board results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on hindustantimes.com. Live Updates.

Direct link to check Bihar Board Matric results on HT portal

A total of 16,11,099 students took the Class 10 Bihar board final examination this year, of whom, 12]86]971 have managed to qualify for higher studies.

The pass percentage this years is 79.88%. Last year, 78.17% per cent students were declared pass.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 80.59% and in the previous year, it was 80.73%.

RAMAYANI ROY has topped the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022 by securing 487 marks out of 500 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb board exam result bseb result + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out