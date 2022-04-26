Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2022: Instagram, Fortis launch guide to help students manage stress
Board Exams 2022: Instagram, Fortis launch guide to help students manage stress

  • Board Exams: The guide will help especially those students who are appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams, according to a statement issued by Instagram. 
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Fortis National Mental Health Program and Instagram on April 25 launched a guide to help students readapt to offline classes and manage exam stress.

This will be helpful for students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, as per an official statement.

The guide ‘Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom’ will focus on providing students practical tips to manage study and exam priorities, learning strategies to cope with associated stress triggers and study techniques to improve concentration, they said.

Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program said, “This guide is a useful initiative that would enable students to build insight, knowledge, and tools to deal effectively with stress. Let’s empower students with the skills that would guide them towards optimal performance and success. We’re glad to have partnered with Instagram and Sangath for the same.”

Natasha Jog, Head - Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The wellbeing of young people is one of Instagram’s core priorities. We’ve brought critical constituents of the ecosystem together, who’ve shared lessons from their continuous work to enhance young people’s lives and mental health, into the ‘Readapt and Readjust’ guide. We hope with their guidance for students, and the reach of Instagram, more and more young people benefit from it.”

board exams
