Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link
board exams

BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link

  • Odisha HSC admit card 2022: The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.
BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit cards 2022 released, here's direct link(BSE Odisha official website)
BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit cards 2022 released, here's direct link(BSE Odisha official website)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Matric Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released admit cards for High School Certificate (HSC) or Matric or Class 10 final exam 2022 (Summative Assessment-II). 

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in. 

The board has also released admit cards for the Class 10 correspondence course. 

&lt;strong&gt;Odisha Matric admit card 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Odisha HSC admit card 2022 (Correspondence&lt;/strong&gt;)

How to download Odisha HSC admit card 2022

  1. Go to bseodisha.ac.in.
  2. The link to download the admit card will be available on the homepage, under the latest updates section. 
  3. Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card'
  4. Login with school code and password.
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout. 

Students may note that they may not be able to download the admit cards directly. In such a situation, they should contact their schools to collect it. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse odisha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out