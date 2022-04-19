BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link
- Odisha HSC admit card 2022: The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Odisha Matric Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released admit cards for High School Certificate (HSC) or Matric or Class 10 final exam 2022 (Summative Assessment-II).
The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.
The board has also released admit cards for the Class 10 correspondence course.
<strong>Odisha Matric admit card 2022</strong>
<strong>Odisha HSC admit card 2022 (Correspondence</strong>)
How to download Odisha HSC admit card 2022
- Go to bseodisha.ac.in.
- The link to download the admit card will be available on the homepage, under the latest updates section.
- Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card'
- Login with school code and password.
- Download the admit card and take a printout.
Students may note that they may not be able to download the admit cards directly. In such a situation, they should contact their schools to collect it.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics