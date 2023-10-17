BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board Intermediate registration ends today at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board will close the registration process for BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024 on October 17, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 examination can apply for it through the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board Intermediate registration ends today (Santosh Kumar)

Those candidates who have passed Class 11 are eligible to apply for intermediate annual exam 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration details.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1430/-. The category wise application fees can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official website of BSEB.

Meanwhile, BSEB has released Intermediate Board Exam 2024 schedule for sent up exam. The examination will begin on October 30 and will end on November 6, 2023. The sent up examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

