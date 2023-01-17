BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 released, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023. The admit card for intermediate board examination can be downloaded by the school officials through the official site of BSEB at inter23.biharboardonline.com.

The admit card link will remain active till January 31, 2023. The Class 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 1, 2023. The intermediate board exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, school officials can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at inter23.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the user ID and password on the boxes given on the page.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time to read the question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.