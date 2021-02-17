IND USA
Patna: Students leave an examination centre after appearing in Bihar Board's 10th class exams, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_17_2021_000031B)(PTI)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board matric examinations 2021 begin

  • The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2021 commenced on Wednesday at various centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:41 PM IST

The Bihar Board Class 10 or matric exams 2021 commenced on Wednesday at various centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students queued up outside the examination centre at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Bankipur.

The exams will continue till February 24, adhering to the guidelines and Standard operating procedures, issued by the Centre.

"The Bihar School Examination Committee has followed the guidelines issued against coronavirus for matriculation examinations," said Nitish Kumar, Static Magistrate, who is posted on duty at Mahesh Prasad Singh Science College, Muzaffarpur.

A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for the class 10 exam in the state. The enrollment of boys this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered, as per BSEB.

The Union Health Ministry said that there are 565 active cases in the state.

bihar school examination board bseb bseb class 10 bihar board bseb covid guideline covid-19
