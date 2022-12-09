Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 time table released

BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 time table released

board exams
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 05:35 PM IST

BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 board exam dates below.

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference
Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The datesheet has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the time table through the official site of BSEB.

The time table was released by the Board Chairman, Anand Kishore at the press conference hosted today, December 9, 2022. The Board Chairman also released the Annual Calendar along with the datesheet of Class 10, 12.

The Class 10 board exams will begin from February 14 and will end on February 22, 2022 and Class 12 board exams will commence from February 1, 2022 and will conclude on February 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.

The annual calendar comprises of dates and schedule of Secondary, Higher Secondary and Miscellaneous examinations to be conducted in the year 2023 by the committee throughout the year. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEB.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
bseb board exams
Friday, December 09, 2022
