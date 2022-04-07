BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, notice here

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the compartment examination can apply online through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for the exam is till April 9, 2022.

Earlier the last date to apply for compartment exam was till April 6, 2022. The registration process was started on April 2, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on application form.

Fill in the details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartment exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.