Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, notice here
board exams

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, notice here

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, notice here(Shutterstock)
BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, notice here(Shutterstock)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the compartment examination can apply online through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for the exam is till April 9, 2022.

Earlier the last date to apply for compartment exam was till April 6, 2022. The registration process was started on April 2, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on application form.
  • Fill in the details and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartment exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb board exam
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out