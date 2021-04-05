BSEB declares matric results, overall 78.17% pass in Bihar Board 10th exam

Puja Kumari and Shubhdrashini of Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui and Sandeep Kumar of Baldeo High School (Rohtas) jointly emerged as toppers in the matric exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday.

All three students secured the first rank by obtaining 96.80%. A total of 101 students including 36 girls figured in the top-10 list.

Choudhary appreciated the healthy competitions among students to fetch high ranks. “The top-10 list shows the meritorious performance of girls students. The board has transformed its working bringing transparency and free conduct of exam. The exam cycle which was known for its delay has not only improved but has become the first education board to conduct and declare results in the country”, he said.

The overall pass percentage this year is 78.17%, which is 2.42 % less than the previous year’s pass. The board said that 3.60 lakh students will take compartmental exam to qualify the matric exam.

Altogether 16.54 lakh students including 8.29 lakh boys and 8.24 lakh girls appeared in the matric exam at 1,525 examination centres held from February 17 to 24 across the state.

Of the total examinees, 4.13 lakh students secured first division, 5 lakh students second division, while 3.78 lakh students third division.

BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor said, “We evaluated more than one crore copies and OMR sheets within 25 days which helped us setting new record of speedy result announcement. In recent years, the board has introduced digital technology which has eliminated human interference making the result process quick and fair.”

“Considering Covid-19 crisis, we introduced 100% alternative questions which helped students to opt questions as per their suitability”, added Kishor.

Highlights:

Total students appeared: 16,54,171

Total passed: 12,93,054

Total girls appeared: 8,24,893

Girls passed: 6,16,536

Total Boys appeared: 8,29,278

Boys passed: 6,76,518

Overall pass: 78.17%

Pass percentage in 2020: 80.59%

Students secured 1st division: 4,13,087

Students secured 2nd division: 5,00,615

Students secured 3rd division: 3,78,980