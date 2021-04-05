IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Matric result declared, direct link here
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Matric result declared, direct link here(File photo)
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Matric result declared, direct link here(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Matric result declared, direct link here

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric result has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB. Direct link to check here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 results were declared on Monday, April 5 on state board's official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 board examination can check the result online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates here

The board had conducted the class 10 or matriculation board examination from January 20 to February 24, 2021, at 1,525 centres spread across the state. This year, as many as 16.84 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Board class 10 examination, out of which, 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: How to check BSEB matric results on HT Portal

Direct link to check BSEB class 10 results 2021

How to check BSEB class 10 results 2021:

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the link to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

• A new page will open where candidates will have to key in their login credentials

• The BSEB class 10 results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb 10th result bihar board 10th result bihar board matric result bseb matric result education news + 3 more

Related Stories

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check after results are out(HT file)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check after results are out(HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 declared: Websites to check scores

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 declared on April 5. Candidates can check the result on the list of websites given below. Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
BSEB Bihar Board result 2018: The result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today.The result of the matriculation (Class 10) exams will be announced on June 20.(File photo)
BSEB Bihar Board result 2018: The result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today.The result of the matriculation (Class 10) exams will be announced on June 20.(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result declared, check result here

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result has been declared on Monday, April 5. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP