BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 released for practical exams at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 for practical examination. Candidates who will appear for the practical examination can download the admit card through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The admit card will be available to all the appearing candidates from December 24 to January 9, 2024 on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The practical examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

The theory examination for Class 12 will begin on February 1 and will end on February 12, 2024,in the state. The annual examination will be conducted in two shifts on all days across the state at various exam centres. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.