BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Bihar Board 12th exam registration date extended, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 12, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Boardhas extended the registration date for BSEB Inter Exam 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can now apply till October 17, 2023 through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Bihar Board 12th exam registration date extended(PTI File)
The Board took its official Twitter account to make the announcement of extension of the registration last date for Class 12 exam for 2024.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till October 11, 2023.

All those candidates who want to apply for the intermediate examination can do it by following the steps given below.

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the registration details.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees can be checked by all candidates on the official notification available here.

As per the exam calendar released earlier, the datesheet for intermediate examination for 2024 will be released by December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Thursday, October 12, 2023
