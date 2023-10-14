BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board 12th sent up exam schedule released

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024 schedule for sent up exam. The programme of intermediate sent-up examination (Theory), 2023 (For Annual Exam 2024) is available on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board 12th sent up exam schedule out

As per the schedule, the examination will begin on October 30 and will end on November 6, 2023. The sent up examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The cool off time of the first shift is from 9.30 am to 9.45 am and second shift is 2 pm to 2.15 pm.

Meanwhile, the Board has extended the registration date for BSEB Inter Exam 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can now apply till October 17, 2023 through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the exam calendar released earlier, the datesheet for intermediate examination for 2024 will be released by December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

