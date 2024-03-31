Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Matric Result 2024 today, March 31, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board 10th board examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB and also on the HT Portal Education page. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates BSEB Matric Result 2024: Bihar Board 10th results out, direct link here

BSEB 10th results are available on BSEB's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results for Class 10 Matric examination can also be checked by the candidates who have appeared for the examination on the HT Portal Education page.

Bihar Board 10th results 2024 was announced in the press conference held by the Board. The announcement was made by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. Along with the results, the toppers names, pass percentage and other details have also been shared by the Board Chairman.

All those candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board 10th examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

BSEB Matric Result 2024: How to Check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB matric board examination, or the Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

Last year, Bihar Board 10th results were announced on March 31. A total of 16,10,657 students appeared for the examination, out of which 13,05,203 students passed the Matric examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.04%. Md Rumman Ashraf topped the matric exam by scoring 97.8%. He scored 489 marks out of 500. Namrata Kumari of Bhojpur district took the second spot with 97.2%. She scored 486 marks out of 500.