BSEB releases Class 9, and 10 monthly examination dates for October, check schedule here
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released monthly exam dates for Classes 9, and 10. The secondary monthly October 2023 examination will be conducted from October 26 to October 28 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
BSEB notified about the Class 9th and Class 10th monthly examinations through their Twitter handle.
BSEB Monthly Examination
|Date
|First Shift
|Second shift
|October 26
|Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Maithli
|Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Bhojpuri
|October 27
Science
Music ( Only for Visually Impaired)
|Social science
|October 28
Mathematics
Science ( only for visually impaired candidates)
|English ( General)
BSEB conducted the secondary monthly (September) examination from September 25, 26 and 27, 2023.
