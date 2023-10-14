News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB releases Class 9, and 10 monthly examination dates for October, check schedule here

BSEB releases Class 9, and 10 monthly examination dates for October, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board releases monthly exam dates for Classes 9 and 10

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released monthly exam dates for Classes 9, and 10. The secondary monthly October 2023 examination will be conducted from October 26 to October 28 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Bihar School Examination Board announces monthly exam dates for Classes 9 and 10(File photo)
BSEB notified about the Class 9th and Class 10th monthly examinations through their Twitter handle.

BSEB Monthly Examination 

DateFirst ShiftSecond shift
October 26Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and MaithliSanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Bhojpuri
October 27

Science

Music ( Only for Visually Impaired)

Social science
October 28

Mathematics

Science ( only for visually impaired candidates)

English ( General)

BSEB conducted the secondary monthly (September) examination from September 25, 26 and 27, 2023.

Exam and College Guide
Saturday, October 14, 2023
