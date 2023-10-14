BSEB releases Class 9, and 10 monthly examination dates for October, check schedule here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released monthly exam dates for Classes 9, and 10. The secondary monthly October 2023 examination will be conducted from October 26 to October 28 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

