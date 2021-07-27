Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB to release dummy registration card for matric & inter exams 2022 on July 28
Bihar intermediate, Matric dummy admit card to be released on July 28(PTI file)
Bihar intermediate, Matric dummy admit card to be released on July 28(PTI file)
board exams

BSEB to release dummy registration card for matric & inter exams 2022 on July 28

  • The dummy registration card for the academic session 2022 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on July 28
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:03 PM IST

The dummy registration card for the Inter and Matric exam for academic session 2022 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on July 28. Bihar Matric, Inter dummy registration card will be available on the official website from July 28 to August 5.

Candidates who register themselves from July 26 to August 1 will be able to download the dummy registration card from August 6 onwards.

Bihar Matric, Inter dummy admit card 2022: How to download

For the Intermediate or class 12th candidates can download the dummy registration card at http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com/#/login

For the Matric or class 10th, candidates can download the dummy registration card from the official website at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Admit.html

Candidates can download dummy registration cards on their own or through the principal of the school. If there is any discrepancy in details on dummy admit cards, such as a mistake in the name, mother's or father's name, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, gender, or subject, candidates should get it corrected by contacting the Principal of their respective schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board bseb bseb class 10 bihar bseb + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.