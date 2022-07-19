Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEH Compartment Exams 2022: Haryana 10th, 12th admit card to release on July 21
BSEH Compartment Exams 2022: Haryana 10th, 12th admit card to release on July 21

BSEH Compartment Exams 2022 admit card will be released on July 21, 2022. The Class 10, 12 admit card will be available on bseh.org.in. 
BSEH Compartment Exams 2022: Haryana 10th, 12th admit card to release on July 21(HT file)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 04:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education Haryana will release BSEH Compartment Exams 2022 admit card on July 21, 2022. The admit card for Haryana Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment/ Additional/ Improvement in one subject will be available on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The theory papers will be conducted on July 31 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The Class 10 examination will begin at 10 am and will end at 12.30 pm and Class 12 examination from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BSEH Compartment Exams 2022: How to download admit card

  • Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
  • Click on BSEH Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

Topics
bseh bseh.org.in
